Heartland Votes

2 injured in multi-vehicle collision at Old U.S. Hwy 45 and Kreb Station Rd in Paducah

On Wednesday, April 12, around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and Kreb Station Road for an injury crash involving two vehicles.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 12, around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and Kreb Station Road for an injury crash involving two vehicles.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that Paul Jenkins, 49, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was driving eastbound on Kreb Station Road. Jenkins was unfamiliar with the area and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Kelly Derrington, 42, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving northbound on Old U.S. Hwy 45. Derrington was unable to avoid contact with Jenkin’s vehicle as he proceeded through the stop sign, according to the release.

Both drivers received non-incapacitating injuries and received treatment at area hospitals.

The roadway was shut down to minimal traffic for just over an hour. The area is now clear.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall
A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.
Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield in May.
Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Mayfield’s the Hope Initiative to construct...
New housing partnership to build 24 homes in Mayfield for tornado survivors
A multi-agency resource center will open at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room...
Multi-agency resource center to provide disaster assistance for Bollinger Co. residents
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting woman with box cutter