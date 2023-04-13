2 injured in multi-vehicle collision at Old U.S. Hwy 45 and Kreb Station Rd in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 12, around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and Kreb Station Road for an injury crash involving two vehicles.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that Paul Jenkins, 49, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was driving eastbound on Kreb Station Road. Jenkins was unfamiliar with the area and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Kelly Derrington, 42, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving northbound on Old U.S. Hwy 45. Derrington was unable to avoid contact with Jenkin’s vehicle as he proceeded through the stop sign, according to the release.

Both drivers received non-incapacitating injuries and received treatment at area hospitals.

The roadway was shut down to minimal traffic for just over an hour. The area is now clear.

