Willow Springs 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival May 18
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival will be May 18-22.
It will be at the Willow Springs Campground and Venue in Tamms.
The lineup includes:
Pre- Party Thursday, May 18
- 6 PM - 7:30 PM Logan Barnhill
- 8 PM - 9:30 PM Andy Moondog
- 10 PM - 11:30 PM Matthew Evans
- 12 AM - 1:30 AM Ryan Kirby and Kara Sunshine
- 2 AM-3:30 AM Harmless Varmints
Friday, May 19
- 3 PM - 4 PM Snowbird Street Band
- 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Jarrek Stone
- 6 PM - 7:30 PM Blue Fluid
- 8 PM - 9:30 PM Haze Bond
- 10 PM - 11:30 PM Fast Molasses
- 12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz
- 2 AM - 3:30 AM Jamie Gooch and the Grassfed Funk
Saturday, May 20
- 3 PM - 4 PM Salmon Creek
- 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM The Poor Valley
- 6 PM - 7:30 PM Nectar Valley
- 8 PM - 9:30 PM Restless Leg String Band
- 10 PM - 11:30 PM Eureka Strings
- 12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz
- 2 AM - 3:30 AM Dead Mans Dog
You can click here for more information and where to get tickets.
