Willow Springs 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival May 18

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival will be May 18-22.

It will be at the Willow Springs Campground and Venue in Tamms.

The lineup includes:

Pre- Party Thursday, May 18

  • 6 PM - 7:30 PM Logan Barnhill
  • 8 PM - 9:30 PM Andy Moondog
  • 10 PM - 11:30 PM Matthew Evans
  • 12 AM - 1:30 AM Ryan Kirby and Kara Sunshine
  • 2 AM-3:30 AM Harmless Varmints

Friday, May 19

  • 3 PM - 4 PM Snowbird Street Band
  • 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Jarrek Stone
  • 6 PM - 7:30 PM Blue Fluid
  • 8 PM - 9:30 PM Haze Bond
  • 10 PM - 11:30 PM Fast Molasses
  • 12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz
  • 2 AM - 3:30 AM Jamie Gooch and the Grassfed Funk

Saturday, May 20

  • 3 PM - 4 PM Salmon Creek
  • 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM The Poor Valley
  • 6 PM - 7:30 PM Nectar Valley
  • 8 PM - 9:30 PM Restless Leg String Band
  • 10 PM - 11:30 PM Eureka Strings
  • 12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz
  • 2 AM - 3:30 AM Dead Mans Dog

You can click here for more information and where to get tickets.

