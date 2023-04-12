Willow Springs 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival May 18

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Music and Arts Festival will be May 18-22.

It will be at the Willow Springs Campground and Venue in Tamms.

The lineup includes:

Pre- Party Thursday, May 18

6 PM - 7:30 PM Logan Barnhill

8 PM - 9:30 PM Andy Moondog

10 PM - 11:30 PM Matthew Evans

12 AM - 1:30 AM Ryan Kirby and Kara Sunshine

2 AM-3:30 AM Harmless Varmints

Friday, May 19

3 PM - 4 PM Snowbird Street Band

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Jarrek Stone

6 PM - 7:30 PM Blue Fluid

8 PM - 9:30 PM Haze Bond

10 PM - 11:30 PM Fast Molasses

12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz

2 AM - 3:30 AM Jamie Gooch and the Grassfed Funk

Saturday, May 20

3 PM - 4 PM Salmon Creek

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM The Poor Valley

6 PM - 7:30 PM Nectar Valley

8 PM - 9:30 PM Restless Leg String Band

10 PM - 11:30 PM Eureka Strings

12 AM - 1:30 AM Big Blitz

2 AM - 3:30 AM Dead Mans Dog

You can click here for more information and where to get tickets.

