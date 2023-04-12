Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield in May.

The free concert will be Saturday, May 20 at the Mayfield High School CFSB War Memorial Stadium.

According to a post on his Facebook page, “Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield” will raise money and awareness for tornado victims in western Kentucky.

See how to RSVP here.

On December 10, 2021 an EF4 tornado left 24 people dead and at least 200 people injured in Graves County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported heavy damage in Mayfield, including the near-total destruction of Mayfield’s downtown historic district.

More than 3,778 homes, 183 commercial properties and 103 other buildings were either damaged or destroyed, including the county courthouse and the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.