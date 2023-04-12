Heartland Votes

Thrillbillies hosting series of Job Fairs at Mtn Dew Park

Mtn Dew Park is hosting a series of Job Fairs on April 22 & April 28 to hire seasonal employees...
Mtn Dew Park is hosting a series of Job Fairs on April 22 & April 28 to hire seasonal employees for the inaugural 2023 baseball season(Amy Spiller)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies will be hosting a series of Job Fairs at Mtn Dew Park in TJ’s Diamond Club later this month.

Taking place on Saturday, April 22, and Friday, April 28, the Job Fairs are to hire seasonal employees for the inaugural 2023 baseball seasons. Saturday’s fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and Friday’s fair will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Available job positions include working concessions, working on the entertainment team, and even becoming the Team Mascot. Those who are 21 years or older are also allowed to work as bartenders. Those who work for any of the positions at Mtn Dew Park will be able to get a flexible work schedule.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the Job Fair, where they’ll have a chance to interview with current Mtn Dew Park staff. For any questions, you can contact Jackson Wiseman by calling (618) 998-8499 or sending an email to jwiseman@oasisoutdoors.world.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can bring your resume to the park during normal business hours. Mtn Dew Park is opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays but closed on weekdays.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall
A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.
Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

A multi-agency resource center will open at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room...
Multi-agency resource center to provide disaster assistance for Bollinger Co. residents
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting woman with box cutter
A new business is moving into the old city hall in Marion, Illinois, and city leaders hope this...
Former Marion City Hall building to become home of new microbrewery
City Hall in Marion is about to be the toast of the town. A new business is moving in & leaders...
City begins work on revitalizing downtown Marion, Ill.
The Emergency Management Director in Bollinger County is urging anyone who suffered damage...
Multi-Agency Resource Center assists tornado victims