Thrillbillies hosting series of Job Fairs at Mtn Dew Park

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies will be hosting a series of Job Fairs at Mtn Dew Park in TJ’s Diamond Club later this month.

Taking place on Saturday, April 22, and Friday, April 28, the Job Fairs are to hire seasonal employees for the inaugural 2023 baseball seasons. Saturday’s fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and Friday’s fair will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Available job positions include working concessions, working on the entertainment team, and even becoming the Team Mascot. Those who are 21 years or older are also allowed to work as bartenders. Those who work for any of the positions at Mtn Dew Park will be able to get a flexible work schedule.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the Job Fair, where they’ll have a chance to interview with current Mtn Dew Park staff. For any questions, you can contact Jackson Wiseman by calling (618) 998-8499 or sending an email to jwiseman@oasisoutdoors.world.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can bring your resume to the park during normal business hours. Mtn Dew Park is opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays but closed on weekdays.

