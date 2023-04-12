Take your little princess to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Princess Tea

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundations’ Princess Tea will be held Saturday, April 29.

It will be at the Osage Centre. There’s a morning tea at 10 a.m. and an afternoon tea at 2 p.m.

Children can visit with their favorite fairytale princesses and princes in a royal setting.

According to the foundation, this event raises funds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children Services and OB/NICU.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.