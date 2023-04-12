Take your little princess to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Princess Tea
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundations’ Princess Tea will be held Saturday, April 29.
It will be at the Osage Centre. There’s a morning tea at 10 a.m. and an afternoon tea at 2 p.m.
Children can visit with their favorite fairytale princesses and princes in a royal setting.
According to the foundation, this event raises funds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children Services and OB/NICU.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.