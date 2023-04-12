Heartland Votes

Take your little princess to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Princess Tea

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Princess Tea will be Saturday, April 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundations’ Princess Tea will be held Saturday, April 29.

It will be at the Osage Centre. There’s a morning tea at 10 a.m. and an afternoon tea at 2 p.m.

Children can visit with their favorite fairytale princesses and princes in a royal setting.

According to the foundation, this event raises funds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children Services and OB/NICU.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall
A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.
Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Charleston, Mo. Dogwood Azalea Festival begins Thursday, April 13.
Dogwood Azalea Festival in Charleston, Mo. begins Thurs.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Princess Tea will be Saturday, April 29.
Southeast Health Princess Tea scheduled for 4/29
What to see when the Charleston Dogwood-Azalea Festival blooms.
Dogwood Azalea Festival begins Thurs. in Charleston, Mo.