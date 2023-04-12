Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. motorcycle dealership helping tornado victims

Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Missouri loaded donations onto a truck and trailer to aid the victims of the Bollinger County tornado.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 11, Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Missouri loaded donations onto a truck and trailer to aid the victims of the Bollinger County tornado.

Volunteers with the dealership accepted anything from food to clothing for donation, loading items until around 6 p.m.

A Lawless representative said it’s good to help out our neighbors anyway they can.

“When I think about the folks there, the devastation that surround them, about how fortunate we are it missed us,” said Dealer Principal Jay Goodary. “So if the shoe was on the other foot, we’re sure the community would come down to help us, so we’re in a position to be helpful. We just felt it was the right thing to do.”

The dealership will hold another donation setup tomorrow, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

