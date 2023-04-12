Southeast Missouri State University’s DECA prepares for international competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students with Southeast Missouri State University’s Collegiate DECA won at the 2023 Collegiate DECA State Career Development Conference and Competition in Columbia, Mo in February. Now, they are prepping for international competition this weekend.

Collegiate Distributive Education Clubs of America is a national organization for students that prepares them for careers in marketing, merchandising or management. The February competition featured 25 events held across three categories, including individual case studies, team case studies, and prepared presentations.

Heather Hoffman, former Missouri State Collegiate DECA president and current president of Collegiate DECA at SEMO, was among those who traveled to compete. Hoffman said the experience of the competition was very exciting.

“It was very exciting to see everyone perform well in competition, especially the people who had never competed before,” said Hoffman. “I helped to lead part of the opening and award ceremony which was great as I was able to represent Southeast on stage.”

SEMO’s Collegiate DECA is the largest chapter in Missouri, with 40 students. Of those members, 21 traveled to compete in the state competition and 16 members are competing in the 2023 Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference and Competition, held in Orlando, Florida on April 15.

