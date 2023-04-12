Sikeston ministry center gives away free tuxedos to local high school students

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In order to prepare high school students for prom, Spread Hope Now, a Sikeston ministry center, gave away free tuxedos on Tuesday, April 11.

The event was open to all area high school students.

Students received ties, shoes, vests, coats and dress shirts. Over 100 tuxedos were given away.

Representative for Spread Hope Now Dana Self said the ministry center is about seeing a need and meeting a need.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.