CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Softball team defeated rival SIU 9-0 Tuesday at the Southeast Softball Complex.

The Redhawks got a complete game shutout from pitcher Marisa Davis and extended their home winning streak to 27-straight games.

With the win, SEMO improved to 21-9 on the season and SIU fell to 29-8.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.