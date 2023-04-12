Polivick retiring, Brunke named new Cape Girardeau Public Works director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced Stan Polivick will retire as public works director; and Casey Brunke will fill the position.

According to a release from the city, Brunke was named public works director on April 1 and Polivick will retire July 1. The two will shared the position for three months.

Brunke’s former role as assistant public works director is open and city leaders are now accepting applications.

“Both Stan and Casey have been assets to Cape Girardeau,” City Manager Dr. Kenny Haskin said in a news release. “We are excited to see what new energy Casey will bring to our leadership team and the top post at Public Works.”

The Cape Girardeau City Council will recognize Polivick’s retirement and Brunke’s promotion as part of their July 3 meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Brunke started in the city’s engineering division in 2010. She became the city engineer, and later the assistant public works director in 2018.

For most of 2022, she also served as the interim community development director.

According to the city, she’s worked on several high-profile projects including the South Sprigg Street Bridge spanning 20 active sinkholes, and the iconic Broadway corridor.

Brunke is from the Jackson, Mo. area and graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, earning her Professional Engineering license in 2009. She began her career working for a small environmental engineering firm in Starkville, Mississippi.

Recently, her duties included overseeing the city’s street division, and implementation of street capital improvement projects for street maintenance, lighting and sidewalk repair in cooperation with the community development department.

She also oversees the operation and maintenance of the city’s state of the art wastewater treatment facility.

Polivick is a Sikeston High School and Mississippi State University graduate who also carries a B.S. in civil engineering.

He worked in public engineering roles across the South and coordinated Hurricane Katrina recovery projects, before returning to the area as the city’s stormwater coordinator in 2008.

In Cape Girardeau, he developed the city’s state-regulated stormwater program. He was also the local liaison for the 15-year, $20+ million Corps of Engineers Floodwall Rehabilitation Program.

Polivick continues to oversee the inflow and infiltration program he started for Cape Girardeau, and he was instrumental in the development and oversight of the stormwater program for parks, recreation and stormwater tax initiatives of 2008 and 2018.

Following several promotions, Polivick has served as the department’s director since August 2018.

The public works department is a hybrid of more than 90 staff members and a contracted team managing the water system and sanitary sewers.

The department’s annual operating budget of approximately $30 million funds several divisions including water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, stormwater maintenance, curbside solid waste services and transfer station, street and traffic control maintenance, fleet management and other services.

