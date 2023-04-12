Paducah man arrested for drug charges after attempting to sell meth and ecstasy to detectives

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 10, the Paducah Police Department arrested a suspect on charges relating to drug trafficking after he attempted to sell drugs to detectives.

According to a release from the police dept., drug investigators with the dept. learned that the suspect Shykeem Merriel, 24, of Paducah, Kentucky, was trafficking in illegal drugs. The investigators contacted Merriel, and he agreed to sell them a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills. When Merriel met with the detectives to complete the transaction, they identified themselves to him.

Merriel admitted to having 7.2 grams of meth after pulling a bag with the drug inside out of his pocket. He was arrested on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) first degree.

According to the release, When Merriel was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail, he told detectives he had no more illegal drugs. After a body scan was performed at the jail, deputy jailers located a large quantity of ecstasy pills concealed on Merriel’s person.

He was additionally charged with promoting contraband first degree and booked into the jail.

