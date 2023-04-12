Heartland Votes

Paducah man arrested for drug charges after attempting to sell meth and ecstasy to detectives

On Monday, April 10, the Paducah Police Department arrested a suspect on charges relating to...
On Monday, April 10, the Paducah Police Department arrested a suspect on charges relating to drug trafficking after he attempted to sell drugs to a detective.(Paducah Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 10, the Paducah Police Department arrested a suspect on charges relating to drug trafficking after he attempted to sell drugs to detectives.

According to a release from the police dept., drug investigators with the dept. learned that the suspect Shykeem Merriel, 24, of Paducah, Kentucky, was trafficking in illegal drugs. The investigators contacted Merriel, and he agreed to sell them a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills. When Merriel met with the detectives to complete the transaction, they identified themselves to him.

Merriel admitted to having 7.2 grams of meth after pulling a bag with the drug inside out of his pocket. He was arrested on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) first degree.

According to the release, When Merriel was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail, he told detectives he had no more illegal drugs. After a body scan was performed at the jail, deputy jailers located a large quantity of ecstasy pills concealed on Merriel’s person.

He was additionally charged with promoting contraband first degree and booked into the jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall

Latest News

On Tuesday, April 11, around 5:30 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was responded to...
One injured after two vehicle collision on I-24
A new ale beer just hit the market and it’s brewed by some local college students here in the...
Fermentation Science Institute students at SIU help create new ale beer
The city broke ground Tuesday, April 11 on a new passenger terminal building at Cape Girardeau...
City breaks ground for new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall