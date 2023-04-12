Heartland Votes

One injured after two vehicle collision on I-24

On Tuesday, April 11, around 5:30 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a vehicle collision in the eastbound area of the 2 mile marker on Interstate 24.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 11, around 5:30 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a vehicle collision in the eastbound area of the 2 mile marker on Interstate 24.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that Roger Satre, 79, of Frost, Minnesota, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Avalon westbound with his wife in the passenger seat. Satre made an eastbound turn from the turn around cross-over at the 2mm of I-24.

Samuel Welty, 48, of Norfolk, Virginia, was driving a 2009 Silver Ford traveling eastbound when he collided with the rear of Satre’s vehicle after he attempted to enter traffic from the turn around, according to the release. Welty’s vehicle then left the roadway, traveled over the guardrail and came to rest at the bottom of the steep embankment and ditch.

Welty was taken to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Satre and his wife were not injured.

Authorities said eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane for approximately three hours or more and ask drivers to use caution.

