Old Town Cape to host Commercial Property Open House

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. will be hosting their annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House later this month.

On Thursday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants will be able to tour a wide variety of commercial buildings located in downtown Cape that are available for sale or lease.

The event is hosted by Old Town Cape’s Economic Vitality committee. Blake Lingle is the chair of the Economic Vitality Committee. Lingle said he is particularly excited for this event to be happening in the community.

“Our goal as a committee is to identify ways to be a resource to our downtown community of businesses,” said Lingle. “We are consistently identifying ways to evolve our role as a resource from assisting existing businesses, encouraging people to shop local downtown and with this event; to give a platform for people interested in joining the downtown community to be able to do so. I highly encourage anyone interested to come check out, not only the available commercial properties, but also the amazing downtown we are fortunate to have.”

You can visit Old Town Cape’s Facebook page for the list of included properties. If you own a commercial property within the Old Town Cape district would like for it to be included, you can contact Liz Haynes at (573) 334-8085 or at lizhaynes@oldtowncape.org.

This event is free and open to the public. There is no registration required and participants can visit properties in any order they wish. Representatives will be present at each location to answer any questions and to help navigate the property. Maps of the open house properties will also be available at each stop.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.