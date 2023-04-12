Heartland Votes

New housing partnership to build 24 homes in Mayfield for tornado survivors

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Mayfield's the Hope Initiative to construct...
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Mayfield’s the Hope Initiative to construct of 24 homes for survivors of the Mayfield tornado.(Governor Andy Beshear Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Mayfield’s the Hope Initiative. This partnership will lead to the construction of 24 homes for survivors of the Mayfield tornado.

The Hope Initiative is a local nonprofit entity working to provide new housing in Mayfield and Graves County. They have been helping with recovery since the deadly tornadoes in December 2021.

Many renters had to relocate outside of Graves County, and this project focuses on people with longer commutes and higher rents in the surrounding cities. The Build Hope program offers an affordable way to own a home. Qualifying citizens receive both a new home and financial management training.

To date, the Hope Initiative has nine homes under construction and is developing a neighborhood for 16 more. They have also provided roofing materials to repair 100 homes.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund raised over $52M with donations from over 150,000 individuals and businesses. This project will use $2.4M from the Relief Fund to purchase the building materials for the new homes.

