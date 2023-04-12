Multiple Illinois Police Departments fall victim to Swatting, hoax school shooting calls

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department received a call this morning from someone stating that six high school students had been shot. It was quickly discovered however that no such incident had occurred.

On Wednesday, April 12, around 10 a.m., the MPD Dispatch Center received a call from an individual claiming that there was a shooter at Marion High School. Officers responded to the school and MPD Officials contacted the school. No students, teacher, or visitor was harmed, and no suspicious person was at the school.

The MPD discovered several police departments in Illinois, including Carbondale and Mount Vernon, received the same phone call, making them deem the call as a “Swatting” incident. Swatting is a nationwide trend where people will call in false reports of serious and dangerous crimes, such as school shootings.

The Marion Police Department wants the citizens of Marion to know that their children are safe, and no incident has occurred. The MPD and other agencies are working hard to locate those responsible in the Swatting incident.

