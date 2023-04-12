Heartland Votes

Multi-agency resource center to provide disaster assistance for Bollinger Co. residents

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center will open at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room starting Wednesday, April 12.

The center will answer questions and provide information and disaster assistance to those affected by the tornado.

It will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and reopen Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a post by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, if you need a ride to the MARC, you can contact Grace Fellowship Pastor Monnie Jones and his wife, Debbie Jones, at 573-450-1952.

