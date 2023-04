JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Girls basketball team is looking a new head coach to replace Adam Stoneking.

Stoneking stepped down from the position to accept an Assistant Principal job at Jackson High School.

The Jackson girls finished 21-8 last season, they lost to Eureka 54-38 in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals.

