Gov. Beshear visits Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky Wednesday, April 12 for home dedications, the reopening of a driver licensing office and an awards presentation.

At 10:30 a.m. the governor will join local officials and community leaders in Mayfield to dedicat six new homes built by The Hope Initiative and funded in part from the Team Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

After that, he will join Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials to ceremonially open the Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield.

Around noon, he will be at the Purchase Area Development District to help present funding to improve roads and support local nonprofit organizations and law enforcement.

