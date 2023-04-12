Gov. Beshear celebrates Mayfield’s Driver Licensing Regional Office

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear cut a ceremonial ribbon today to celebrate a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office.

On April 12, what was once a temporary “popup” facility with two licensing stations became a permanent office with five stations new Mayfield’s business district. Gov. Beshear noted that long before the tornadoes, KYTC had identified Mayfield as a site for a driver licensing regional office.

The Mayfield office began as an emergency operation to quickly issue replacement licenses and IDs to Kentuckians who had lost their own in the storms. In August 2022, the office was moved to its current headquarters at 355 Charles Drive.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at drive.ky.gov, but the office also serves walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Kentuckians can “skip a trip” to an office by renewing their current credentials online or by mail. To date, nearly 400,000 Kentuckians have renewed remotely.

