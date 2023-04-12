Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

More nice weather today....chance of thunderstorms by Saturday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our dry and pleasant pattern is set to continue in the short term,  with a chance of thunderstorms developing by the weekend.  For today a broad area of high pressure will continue over the middle of the country. We’ll be on the western side of a surface high,  with light southerly winds,  mainly clear skies and fairly low dew points/humidity levels.  By Thursday a weakening area of low pressure moving in from the south will bring a few more clouds…and there could be a few rain showers around with this weak system by Friday…..though rain chances continue to look pretty low with this system.

A strong trough and cold front will  push through from west to east on Saturday.  While instability and shear look to be somewhat lacking, there will still be a chance of a few strong to even severe thunderstorms,  especially during the afternoon and evening.  Behind the front it will be dry but breezy and cooler Sunday…with temps rebounding again as we get into next week.  A look our farther indicates a chance of some wet weather later next week, perhaps.

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
