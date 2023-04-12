Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking possible rain later this week

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 4/12.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The dry and pleasant pattern is set to continue, with a chance of thunderstorms developing by the weekend.

For today, Brian Alworth says a broad area of high pressure will continue over the middle of the country. We’ll be on the western side of a surface high, with light southerly winds, mainly clear skies and fairly low dew points/humidity levels.

By Thursday, a weakening area of low pressure moving in from the south will bring a few more clouds. There could be a few rain showers around with this weak system by Friday, although rain chances continue to look pretty low with this system.

A strong trough and cold front will push through from west to east on Saturday.

While instability and shear look to be somewhat lacking, there will still be a chance of a few strong to even severe thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the front it will be dry but breezy and cooler Sunday, with temps rebounding again as we get into next week.

Looking ahead, we’re tracking the a chance of some possibly wet weather later next week.

