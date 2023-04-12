Altercation between two women in Ky. leads to collisions and multiple felony charges

LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 11, around 5 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the area of Glenn Street in Lone Oak, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, as deputies responded to the call, Paducah McCracken County 911 reported that two women were in a physical fight and when one of the women left the area in her vehicle, she struck a residence as well as another vehicle.

An investigation revealed that Jami McClure, 23, of Bardwell, Ky., had driven to the apartment complex and initiated a physical disturbance with another woman. McClure then drove towards several people standing near a residence and struck the front porch, causing structural damage, according to the release. McClure then backed up and as she was driving out of the complex, she struck a parked 2020 Jeep SUV, causing significant damage. McClure left on Lone Oak Road with her damaged vehicle, a 2019 Chrysler sedan.

As the deputies were investigating, Paducah McCracken Co. 911 notified them of a collision with injuries in the Harris/Lovelaceville Road area involving the same vehicle that McClure was driving. Deputies responded and discovered that McClure’s vehicle struck a 2013 Honda minivan being operated by Jennifer Hovekamp, 34, of Paducah, Ky. Hovekamp’s vehicle sustained damage in excess of $1,000, according to the release. McClure’s vehicle then left the roadway.

McClure was taken to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries where she was later cited and released.

Hovekamp was not transported to a hospital from the scene of the collision and her vehicle remained in service.

McClure was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol DUI first offense, criminal mischief first degree two charges, wanton endangerment first degree four charges, criminal mischief second degree, possess open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited and leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance.

