Country Singer Granger Smith performing Farewell Tour in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Country singer Granger Smith will be holding his Farewell Tour and one of his stops is in Marion, Illinois.

Granger Smith is about to start his Like A River Farewell Tour, with first stop in Wisconsin on April 13. On Thursday, July 27, Smith will be performing at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Granger Smith’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.