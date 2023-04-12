Community Counseling Center Foundation partnering with businesses for Mental Health Awareness month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Community Counseling Center Foundation in Cape Girardeau is making plans to light up Southeast Missouri green.

The CCC Foundation is partnering with local law enforcement agencies, EMS, community mental health partners, and anyone else who would like to help raise awareness for mental health.

Many of Cape Girardeau faculties, buildings and parks will be placing feather banners and yard signs in their yards, and turning their lighting green to green-up for mental health. Other ways to Get Your Green On is to change your outdoor lights to green bulbs, line your windows with green Christmas lights, wear green on Friday’s in May.

On May 1, at 5 p.m., the CCC Foundation will be holding a proclamation presentation at City Hall in Cape Girardeau. Businesses interested in partnering with the CCC Foundation, you can get in contact with them by calling (573) 332-2787, or by email at cccfoundationmo@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.