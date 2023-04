DENVER, Co. (KFVS) - Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker tied the all-time Major League hit streak record at 12 games for a player 20 years or younger to start his career Wednesday, April 12 at Colorado.

Walker singled to lead off the 9th inning to tie the mark set by Eddie Murphy in 1912.

The Cardinals went on to defeat the Rockies 7-4.

