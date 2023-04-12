Heartland Votes

Cape man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting woman with box cutter

On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of South Ranney in reference to an assault.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of South Ranney in reference to an assault.

According to a release from Patrolman Bobby Newton, officers arrived at the scene and located the victim who had a laceration to her head.

The victim reported she had been assaulted by Edwin Patterson, 52, of Cape Girardeau. She also said Patterson stole her property.

According to a probable cause statement from an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., Patterson assaulted the victim with a box cutter after pulling her from a port-a-potty, and stole a red book bag from her. The victim was found with a laceration to her head.

Patterson was later located behind a dumpster next to the park holding a box containing a box cutter with dried blood on the blade, along with the victim’s red book bag, according to the probable cause statement.

Patterson was taken into custody and charged with robbery first degree, two counts of armed criminal action and assault second degree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall
A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.
Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

A new business is moving into the old city hall in Marion, Illinois, and city leaders hope this...
Former Marion City Hall building to become home of new microbrewery
A multi-agency resource center will open at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room...
Multi-agency resource center to provide disaster assistance for Bollinger Co. residents
City Hall in Marion is about to be the toast of the town. A new business is moving in & leaders...
City begins work on revitalizing downtown Marion, Ill.
The Marion Police Department received a call this morning from someone falsely claiming that...
Multiple Illinois Police Departments fall victim to Swatting, over 20 hoax school shooting calls