Cape man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting woman with box cutter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of South Ranney in reference to an assault.

According to a release from Patrolman Bobby Newton, officers arrived at the scene and located the victim who had a laceration to her head.

The victim reported she had been assaulted by Edwin Patterson, 52, of Cape Girardeau. She also said Patterson stole her property.

According to a probable cause statement from an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., Patterson assaulted the victim with a box cutter after pulling her from a port-a-potty, and stole a red book bag from her. The victim was found with a laceration to her head.

Patterson was later located behind a dumpster next to the park holding a box containing a box cutter with dried blood on the blade, along with the victim’s red book bag, according to the probable cause statement.

Patterson was taken into custody and charged with robbery first degree, two counts of armed criminal action and assault second degree.

