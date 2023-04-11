Heartland Votes

Walmart, Sam’s Club campaign aids SEMO Food Bank; addresses food insecurity in southeast Mo.

For the tenth consecutive year, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, aiming to help end food insecurity across the country, including in southeast Missouri.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the tenth consecutive year, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, aiming to help end food insecurity across the country, including in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from the SEMO Food Bank, rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system, as well as millions of people in the U.S. Nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are facing hunger throughout the country.

In the SEMO Food Bank’s 16-county service area, 1 in 6 families, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 8 senior citizens are food insecure. The region also has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, with five of the top 10 most food insecure counties in Mo., according to the release.

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign will run in store, in club and online from April 10 through May 8.

There are three ways to support neighbors in need through this campaign.

For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal, or 10 cents, at Walmart and five meals, or 50 cents, at Sam’s Club on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.

Another option is to donate at check-out in stores or clubs, or round up at Walmart.com. You can also donate at the Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Food Bank Joey Keys said that in southeast Mo., about 80,000 people receive food assistance from the food bank’s partners and programs each month.

“Support from the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign means a lot to us and the people we serve,” Keys said. “Over the last year, more people have turned to us for help for the first time, as higher grocery prices forced them to make hard choices. Having Walmart and Sam’s Club not just help raise money to fight hunger but also raise awareness about food insecurity in our communities is a really big help to the work we do.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Feeding America website.

