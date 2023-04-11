Two injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 10, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cuba Road and East Willow Drive in Mayfield, Kentucky.

According to a release from Chief of Police Nathan Kent, an investigation showed that Willis Uzzle, 89, of Fulton, while driving a 2021 Honda SUV, turned into a Dairyman’s Supply semi after exiting the parking lot of Falder’s Farm Supply. The driver of the semi was 69-year-old Ben Saxton of Mayfield.

The Honda SUV was forced off the road, striking the fence in front of Falder’s Farm Supply.

The release said Uzzle and his wife, Leveda, were treated on scene by Mayfield Fire and EMS. Leveda Uzzle was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for further treatment of minor injuries. Saxton was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.