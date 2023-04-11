Traffic Alert: Mo. Rte. 8 in St. Francois Co. to be reduced for bridge maintenance

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Route 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance on Tuesday, April 18.

According to a release from MoDOT, the section of the roadway that will be reduced is from Germania Road to Harmon Road near Leadwood, Mo.

Work will take place on Tuesday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

