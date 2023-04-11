Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Mo. Rte. 8 in St. Francois Co. to be reduced for bridge maintenance

Missouri Route 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced as crews with the Missouri Department...
Missouri Route 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance on Tuesday, April 18.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Route 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance on Tuesday, April 18.

According to a release from MoDOT, the section of the roadway that will be reduced is from Germania Road to Harmon Road near Leadwood, Mo.

Work will take place on Tuesday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit MoDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.
Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse
Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, April 10.
Two injured after multi-vehicle crash in Mayfield
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime closure of KY 1565 in McCracken...
Traffic Alert: KY 1565 in McCracken Co. will be closed on April 11