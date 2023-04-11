Traffic Alert: KY 1565 in McCracken Co. will be closed on April 11

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime closure of KY 1565 in McCracken County on Tuesday, April 11.

According to a release from KYTC, KY 1565 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the .27 mile marker to allow roadway approach work on the Black Creek Bridge. The closure is immediately east of the KY 305/Fisher Road intersection.

The McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew plans to dig out the bridge approach roadway and rebuild the base to provide a smoother connection to the bridge deck, according to the release. The site will then be allowed to settle for several weeks before a contractor places new asphalt pavement on the approaches sometime in May.

KYTC District 1 will provide timely updates should the work schedule change.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.