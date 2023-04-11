Heartland Votes

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

