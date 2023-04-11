Heartland Votes

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher