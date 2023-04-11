Heartland Votes

Sikeston man dies after crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse

A Sikeston man died after a crash near Morehouse, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man died after a crash on U.S. 60 near Morehouse.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online report, 32-year-old Christian Conley was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound about a half-mile west of Morehouse when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

