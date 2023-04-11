Heartland Votes

Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall

Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall.

According to a release from River City Centre, LLC, a local development group, they plan to return the property to one of the region’s primary draws for retail and entertainment with new construction and renovations.

“The members of the team at RCC are all local real estate developers who grew up frequenting West Park Mall and understand its importance to Cape Girardeau and the tri-state area,” said president of Pilot Construction Solutions and RCC representative Nick Martin. “They’ve placed an intentional focus on ensuring the mall is once again a destination, and to do that, they’ve built a team that specializes in redevelopments similar to their vision. They’re working to ensure all current and future tenants make it an exciting attraction and look forward to working with the City of Cape Girardeau and the community to revive the property.”

The release also mentioned that RCC has partnered with The Lawrence Group, a St. Louis-based design firm that has redeveloped the mall projects Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, Mo., The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, Mo., and City Foundry STL in St. Louis, as well as projects at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus and Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RCC is also partnering with St. Louis commercial real estate company Pace Properties in Kansas City, Mo., commercial real estate adviser Integra Realty Resources and Cape Girardeau design and construction management company Pilot Construction Solutions.

West Park Mall general manager Christy Easley has been in the position since 2012 and said past ownership groups have focused primarily on management and plant operations, neglecting the development and leasing aspects of the mall.

“As the only regional shopping center in more than an hour drive in every direction, West Park Mall is strategically placed, offering an unmatched advantage,” Easley said. “The mall has been waiting a long time for an ownership group like River City Centre to breathe new life into it. For the first time in a long time, I am excited for the future of the mall.”

With the exception of the redevelopment of Barnes & Noble, which opened in 2006, no group has sought to redevelop the mall since it opened in 1981, according to the release.

