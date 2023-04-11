Perryville Regional Airport announces annual Fly-In event to be held in May

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Regional Airport announces their annual Fly-In event will be held on Saturday, May 20.

According to a release from Perry County Heritage Tourism, pilots from southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and from other areas will come to the Perryville Airport to share their love of flying with the public and experience the great aviation assets in the community.

At this year’s annual Fly-In, there will be a variety of aircraft including planes, helicopters, gyroplanes and model airplanes. The event is free to the public.

The release also mentioned there will be activities for the kids, including a paper airplane contest that was popular at last year’s event. Several food trucks with a variety of lunch favorites will be available and there will be attendance prize drawings for all attendees.

Attendance prizes include chances for a free helicopter ride during the event in a Robinson R22 helicopter provided by Cape Copters from Cape Girardeau, Mo., gyroplane rides and for visiting pilots to win free fuel for their aircraft.

At the 2023 Fly-In, there will be several attractions including rides in a WWII bomber B-25 offered by the Commemorative Air Force. The local Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will be offering Vietnam-era Huey and Cobra helicopter rides. Tickets for all rides will be available at the event and all flights are planned fly over the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, according to the release.

To reserve a B-25 ride, visit https://cafmo.square.site. To schedule a Huey or Cobra ride visit https://armyav.org/shop/.

The rain date for the event will be the following Sunday, May 21.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.