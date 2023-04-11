Man accused of selling fentanyl pills at Paducah hotel

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Sean L. Irons, 43, was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl - second offense, trafficking in cocaine - second offense, trafficking in meth - second offense, trafficking in marijuana - less than 8 ounces and second offense, trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Sean L. Irons is accused of selling drugs at a Paducah hotel. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’ Office, they received information on April 10 that Irons was staying at a Paducah hotel on Hinkleville Road and selling fentanyl pills.

During the investigation, detectives called Irons. They said he agreed to sell some fentanyl pills.

Detectives found Irons in a vehicle on the hotel parking lot and took him into custody.

While searching him, they say they found a bag of fentanyl pills, a bag of marijuana, a bag of synthetic marijuana and $1,190. They say they also found 12.5 grams of cocaine while searching the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, while searching Irons’ hotel room, they found more fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and money believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Irons had numerous prior felony convictions for drug trafficking.

