Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Very nice pattern to continue....plus.....chance of Saturday storms....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nice spring pattern set to continue for another couple of days.   In fact,  the weather over most of the country is taking a brief break this week.  In our region it will be mainly clear and mild today with light southwest breezes and relatively low humidity levels.  After another clear and cool night,  Wednesday will be much the same….perhaps a degree or two warmer.  On Thursday and Friday a weakening upper low will move in from the south with more clouds and a chance of a few rain showers.  Rain chances and coverage look pretty meager at this point.

A stronger system will push in from the west on Saturday with a cold front.  This looks to give us a decent chance at a period or two of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.  The severe storm risk looks low but not zero.  Behind this front it will be breezy and less humid again from Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/10
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/10
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 4/10
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 4/10
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 4/10
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 4/10