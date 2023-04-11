First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Nice spring pattern set to continue for another couple of days. In fact, the weather over most of the country is taking a brief break this week. In our region it will be mainly clear and mild today with light southwest breezes and relatively low humidity levels. After another clear and cool night, Wednesday will be much the same….perhaps a degree or two warmer. On Thursday and Friday a weakening upper low will move in from the south with more clouds and a chance of a few rain showers. Rain chances and coverage look pretty meager at this point.

A stronger system will push in from the west on Saturday with a cold front. This looks to give us a decent chance at a period or two of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The severe storm risk looks low but not zero. Behind this front it will be breezy and less humid again from Sunday into early next week.

