First Alert: Grab your jacket this morning; warmer this afternoon

(KFVS) - A nice, spring pattern will continue for another couple of days.

Brian Alworth says it will be mainly clear and mild today in the Heartland with light, southwest breezes and relatively low humidity levels.

After another clear and cool night, Wednesday will be much the same, maybe a degree or two warmer.

On Thursday and Friday, a weakening upper low will move in from the south with more clouds and a chance of a few rain showers. Rain chances and coverage look pretty meager at this point.

A stronger system will push in from the west on Saturday with a cold front. There’s a good chance we’ll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The severe storm risk looks low but not zero.

Behind this front, it will be breezy and less humid again from Sunday into early next week.

