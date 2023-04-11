City of Carbondale to use grant money to improve Piles Fork Greenway path

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City leaders will use grant money to improve Piles Fork Greenway path.

According to a news release from the city, its latest grant of $827,800 from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program will make the path safer and more accessible for pedestrians, bicyclists and mircromobility users.

They say the path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East Walnut Street and a spur to South Wall Street.

The following improvements are planned:

Replacement of the existing 8-foot wide asphalt path with a 10-foot wide concrete paved path

Extension of the multi-use path to the north and east, along East Walnut Street, to connect with the Crab Orchard Greenway

Signage aligning with the City’s Bike Wayfinding Plan

Enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and micromobility access & street crossings

“The Piles Fork Greenway has been linking pedestrians, cyclists, and individuals with limited mobility to various residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, medical resources, and schools since it was built in the early 1980s. By making these improvements, we hope to enhance accessibility and encourage more people to use alternative forms of transportation to get around town,” Senior Planner Molly Maxwell said in the release.

The city took over management of this greenway in 2018 following the expiration of a 35-year lease with the Carbondale Park District.

According to city leaders, new pathway lighting was already installed along the entire greenway.

When it’s finished, they said the new greenway will “further the commitments that the City of Carbondale has recently made to improving the Superblock, Turley Park, Evergreen Park and Tatum Heights Park.”

