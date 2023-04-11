City of Carbondale to receive $500K for Superblock improvements

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city will receive a grant of $500,000 to make improvements at the Carbondale Superblock.

According to the city, the money will be used for several upgrades, such as adding ADA-accessible paths through the Superblock, improving fields and fences, building new restrooms and concession space and making sure bleachers meet ADA compliance requirements.

The grant money is from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It’s part of a $22.5 million investment from DCEO for nearly 90 local tourism festivals and attractions across the state.

“The youth in Carbondale and their families deserve nothing less than the best facilities in the region. With this grant and our ongoing improvements, we will ensure that they have access to just that,” City Manager Gary Williams said in a news release.

City leaders say they expect the upgrades will attract additional youth sports tournaments, bringing athletes and families from the region and nearby states.

They say increased activity at the Superblock is likely to bring more tourism dollars to Carbondale through hotel stays and local business and restaurant visits.

The city took over Superblock operations five months ago.

