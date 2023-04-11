Celebrate National Pet Week with 2nd Annual Cape Kiwanis Pet Parade
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can celebrate National Pet Week with the 2nd Annual Cape Kiwanis Pet Parade.
The free event will be Saturday, May 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arena Park.
Organizers say costumes are encouraged.
There will be a Pet Talent Show with prizes and a Dachshund Derby.
All proceeds will support the Cape Kiwanis Club community improvement projects.
