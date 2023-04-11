Authorities search for ringleader of vehicle thefts after Mayfield tornado in 2021

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities are searching for a woman who is considered the leader of a theft ring involved in a series of vehicles that were stolen from the victims of the tornado that struck Mayfield and Graves County on December 10, 2021.

According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, several suspects were arrested for stealing tornado-damaged vehicles from the Cardinal and Pritchett Road areas, eight days after the tornado struck Mayfield.

Extra sheriff’s patrols were set-up in this area due to numerous thefts and looting being reported. One deputy reported seeing several tornado-damaged vehicles being towed out of the area on Pritchett Road and approaching U.S. Hwy 45 South, according to the release.

Officers with the Graves and Calloway Sheriff’s Offices, along with Kentucky State Police troopers, stopped the vehicles.

After further investigation, it was found that the vehicles were stolen from victims whose homes that were destroyed in the tornado, that had been displaced by the tornado, were currently in the hospital from injuries suffered during the tornado or that were killed. Authorities also located several personal items belonging to the tornado victims, recovered from the suspects and the vehicles including household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items, according to the release.

All of the suspects arrested in this case had their cases adjudicated, except one suspect who was identified as the leader of the theft ring.

According to the release, Linda Morris, 53, of Dresden, Tennessee, plead guilty to these theft charges in Graves Circuit Court and was scheduled to be sentenced to eight years in prison on February 03, 2023. Morris was out on bond and failed to appear in court, jumping bail. She is also currently wanted on outstanding charges in Ballard and Fulton Co. Kentucky.

Morris is a white female with a height of 5 feet 7 inches, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

According to the release, the sheriff and officials from Graves Co. testified before a congressional panel in Frankfort concerning the thefts and looting in the county after the tornado. An emergency declaration was declared. As a result, an addition to the penalty section of the theft law in Kentucky was added and went into effect July 14, 2022.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Morris are asked to contact the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency.

