1 dead, 3 injured after early morning crash April 9 in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department responded to a deadly crash that occurred on Sunday, April 9, around 2:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Park Avenue in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the police dept., officer Austin Gruner found the driver of one of the vehicles had been ejected and was lying on the ground.

The driver of the second vehicle, Tiffany Thomas, 35, of Paducah, told officers she was driving west on Park Avenue when a Nissan Armada ran a stop sign and ran into her path. Her Ford Edge hit the Nissan Armada broadside, flipping it onto its side and ejecting the driver. Then the Armada hit a curb and came to rest on its wheels.

According to the release, the driver of the Armada, David Cartwright, 42, of Paducah, was thrown from his vehicle. He was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.

Thomas and two of her passengers, Lannie Bush, 34, and Kenya Hopkins, 32, both of Paducah, were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of their injuries, according to the release. Two other passengers were not reported injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

