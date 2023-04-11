Heartland Votes

1 dead, 3 injured after early morning crash April 9 in Paducah

The Paducah Police Department responded to a wreck that occurred on Sunday, April 9, around...
The Paducah Police Department responded to a wreck that occurred on Sunday, April 9, around 2:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Park Avenue in Paducah, Kentucky.(WBRC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department responded to a deadly crash that occurred on Sunday, April 9, around 2:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Park Avenue in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the police dept., officer Austin Gruner found the driver of one of the vehicles had been ejected and was lying on the ground.

The driver of the second vehicle, Tiffany Thomas, 35, of Paducah, told officers she was driving west on Park Avenue when a Nissan Armada ran a stop sign and ran into her path. Her Ford Edge hit the Nissan Armada broadside, flipping it onto its side and ejecting the driver. Then the Armada hit a curb and came to rest on its wheels.

According to the release, the driver of the Armada, David Cartwright, 42, of Paducah, was thrown from his vehicle. He was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.

Thomas and two of her passengers, Lannie Bush, 34, and Kenya Hopkins, 32, both of Paducah, were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of their injuries, according to the release. Two other passengers were not reported injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

On Monday, April 10, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle...
Two injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mayfield
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Family and friends filled Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel today for the funeral services...
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in deadly tornado in Bollinger Co.
Family members of tornado victims say their final goodbyes.
Family members of tornado victims say their final goodbyes