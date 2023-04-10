Heartland Votes

Tupperware warns company could go out of business

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your family’s favorite iconic storageware could soon be history.

Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company said it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77-year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell is accused of having an intimate relationship with a minor.
Carlisle Co. woman accused of having intimate relationship with minor
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a residence on Lorimier Street...
House fire on Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE - Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A...
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ Oscar nominee, dies at 81
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Graphic novel version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Opening statements begin in Idaho slain kids’ case
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead