Missouri lawmakers discuss proposed childcare tax credit

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s no secret there’s a lack of childcare in Northeast Missouri, but state lawmakers are looking to change that with a bill that could help create or support the development of local centers.

The bill looks to offer a tax credit to businesses and childcare centers which could cover up to 75 percent of the cost of providing childcare.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said the tax credit could incentivize businesses to create their own centers for their employees, help cover upfront costs of infrastructure upgrades, and more. She said it could also help childcare centers expand their staffing.

“Another piece of the puzzle is actually the child care workforce so the existing childcare facilities do struggle with finding a workforce and so there is a lot of interest around that as well which would be helping those existing facilities find the staff that they need,” Kuhns said.

She said this could allow faculties to upgrade their facilities as well, which could allow them to take on more children while not sacrificing quality of care.

Those at a local childcare center said they see this as a great opportunity as well.

Grow and Learn Childcare owner and director Jennifer Miller said there is a massive demand for childcare in the area. She said when a new facility opened down the street from them, it filled up so quickly they receive five phone calls a day inquiring about openings. She said their facility can take 90 children, depending on the age range, and they are completely full.

“I cannot get any infant and toddlers in until at least a year for now and the first available time for a preschooler, which would be a two-year-old to a five-year-old, you are looking at August 23 when school starts before I can enroll anybody then,” Miller said.

She said when they had announced they were building an infant and toddler center for their facility, the spaces had all fill up that same afternoon.

The bill has passed the House and is now in the Senate.

