Heartland Votes

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California. (Source: KPIX/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Victims identified in fatal crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell was arrested after she had an intimate relationship with a...
Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after illegal intimate relationship with a minor
A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury.
Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

Latest News

Drone12: Cleanup in Glenallen, Mo. after EF2 tornado
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death
What to see when the Charleston Dogwood-Azalea Festival blooms.
Dogwood Azalea Festival begins Thurs. in Charleston, Mo.
The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California.
5-year-old girl killed in interstate shooting
Drone12: Tornado damage at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Scopus, Mo.