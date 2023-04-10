Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cool morning, mild afternoon

We’ll have cool mornings and mild afternoons for the next few days.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be a dry and pleasant pattern to start the work week.

Winds will be relatively light, from the south. Dew points will be in the 40s, making for fairly low humidity levels.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with virtually no chance of precip until about Thursday.

Later in the week, an upper-level low will develop along the Gulf coast and begin to lift northward. At this point, it looks to give our area only a glancing blow with just some clouds and perhaps an isolated light shower or two.

If the path shifts west, however, rain chances could increase.

Otherwise, the next significant chance of rain looks to be with a passing cold front Saturday or Saturday night. This will likely give us thunderstorms, but the severe storm threat looks relatively low at this point.

