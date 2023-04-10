Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in deadly tornado in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Family and friends filled Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel today for the funeral services of three of the five victims of the deadly EF2 tornado that struck the community of Bollinger County last Wednesday.

Tracy Shipley, the grandmother of one of the victims, said today was an emotional rollercoaster.

“This is honestly, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” said Shipley, the grandmother of 16-year-old Destiny Koenig. “This is the worst thing that we’ve been through in our entire lives, we’ve definitely felt the love of our family that’s for sure.”

Shipley described her granddaughter as loving and happy.

“She was our lifeline, she was the laughter in the community, she was our selfie queen she was all about life,” Shipley said. “She loved everybody around her, and everybody loved her.”

Tori Jordan lost her classmate, Jimmy Skaggs.

“Jimmy was a very sweet person, very quiet, but a very sweet person,” Jordan said. “If he thought you needed anything or that you enjoyed something, he would try his best to make your day.”

Both Shipley and Jordan said they are struck by the massive support from the community.

“It is amazing and awesome to see how other communities, not just from southeast Missouri but from all across the Midwest, just come pouring in to support our small local community that most people overlook,” Jordan said. “But yet when we’re hurting, when we’re in need, others come to our aid.”

Shipley thanked everyone who donated and helped on behalf of the family.

“The love of our community and out beyond our community has been just overwhelming,” Shipley said.

