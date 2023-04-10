Dogwood Azalea Festival begins Thurs. in Charleston, Mo.
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 55th annual Dogwood Azalea Festival kicks off on Thursday, April 13.
According to organizers, the theme for this year’s festival is “There’s No Place Like Charleston.”
Multiple events are scheduled, including:
- Home tours
- Plant sale
- Arts and crafts bazaar
- Parade
- Blue-ribbon-for-all dog show
However, organizers say the star of the show is the 6-mile trail of dogwoods and azaleas in peak bloom.
Dogwood-Azalea After Dark began in 2020 and returns this year. It includes all nighttime events such as the candlelight walk.
The festival runs through Sunday, April 16.
