Damage assessments in Bollinger Co. to determine eligibility for low-interest disaster loans

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Upcoming damage assessments will determine if the area is eligible for low-interest disaster loans.

Governor Mike Parson announced Monday, April 10 the U.S. Small Business Administration will conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in Bollinger County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the loans would help homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits following the severe storms and EF2 tornado on April 5.

“Last week, severe storms and a deadly tornado swept through Bollinger County, devastating a community and claiming the lives of five Missourians,” Governor Parson said in the release. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover. The First Lady and I continue to pray for the community and for the families who lost loved ones.”

State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard requested the PDAs be conducted by a team of representatives from the SBA, SEMA and local emergency management officials.

SEMA submitted a formal request to the SBA on Friday for the assessment team to begin on April 11.

According to the release, the team will verify and document damage in order to determine if SBA assistance can be requested.

Those who have experienced flood- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already. Additional joint damage assessments can be conducted if additional information is documented locally.

To help families impacted by the storms, SEMA’s Emergency Human Services team is coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center with volunteer partners, faith-based organizations and other state and local agencies.

MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters.

The MARC will take place on April 12 and 13 at the Bollinger County Health Center, 107 Highway 51 North, Marble Hill, Mo., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents impacted by the tornado are encouraged to attend the MARC to receive in-person information and support services, including insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance and legal services.

The American Red Cross shelter remains open at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway Street, Marble Hill, for those impacted by the tornado. Food and water are available as well as cots for those in need of shelter.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211.

Call 211 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

