Heartland Votes

Damage assessments in Bollinger Co. to determine eligibility for low-interest disaster loans

Clean-up efforts continued in Glenallen, Mo. on Friday, April 7 after an EF2 tornado.
Clean-up efforts continued in Glenallen, Mo. on Friday, April 7 after an EF2 tornado.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Upcoming damage assessments will determine if the area is eligible for low-interest disaster loans.

Governor Mike Parson announced Monday, April 10 the U.S. Small Business Administration will conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in Bollinger County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the loans would help homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits following the severe storms and EF2 tornado on April 5.

“Last week, severe storms and a deadly tornado swept through Bollinger County, devastating a community and claiming the lives of five Missourians,” Governor Parson said in the release. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover. The First Lady and I continue to pray for the community and for the families who lost loved ones.”

State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard requested the PDAs be conducted by a team of representatives from the SBA, SEMA and local emergency management officials.

SEMA submitted a formal request to the SBA on Friday for the assessment team to begin on April 11.

According to the release, the team will verify and document damage in order to determine if SBA assistance can be requested.

Those who have experienced flood- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already. Additional joint damage assessments can be conducted if additional information is documented locally.

To help families impacted by the storms, SEMA’s Emergency Human Services team is coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center with volunteer partners, faith-based organizations and other state and local agencies.

MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters.

The MARC will take place on April 12 and 13 at the Bollinger County Health Center, 107 Highway 51 North, Marble Hill, Mo., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents impacted by the tornado are encouraged to attend the MARC to receive in-person information and support services, including insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance and legal services.

Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information

The American Red Cross shelter remains open at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway Street, Marble Hill, for those impacted by the tornado. Food and water are available as well as cots for those in need of shelter.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211.

Call 211 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell is accused of having an intimate relationship with a minor.
Carlisle Co. woman accused of having intimate relationship with minor
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a residence on Lorimier Street...
House fire on Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Services for three of the five Bollinger County tornado victims were held on Monday, April 10.
Services held today for 3 of the 5 victims in Bollinger Co. tornado
Javon Crawford, 30 is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts...
Three charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County...
Funeral services today for 3 out of 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects